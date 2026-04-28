NAT & JOSIE is available weekdays from 5:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. on CHUM 104.5, and streaming on iHeart.com and the iHeartRadio Canada app
Broadcast Schedule
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Radio Hosts
Follow Nat
Nat Hunter
Born in Etobicoke in Toronto’s west end, and raised in Burlington, Ont., Nat Hunter went to journalism school, but quickly ended up pursuing the decidedly more upbeat industry of music radio. She made brief stops at stations across Ontario, before moving to Vancouver, where she most recently appeared as a co-host of MOVE 103.5’s morning show. It only took her 22 short years to make it back to her hometown. Hunter has volunteered for many years in animal rescue efforts, and served on the board of directors for SAINTS, a B.C.-based charity that focuses on senior and special needs animals. She lives in Toronto with her husband and her senior dog.
Follow Josie
Josie Dye
Josie Dye has spent more than 25 years in radio and TV in her hometown of Toronto, and currently appears on CHUM 104.5 as the host of the afternoon show alongside Jamar McNeil. Previously, Dye created and hosted The Josie Dye Show on Indie88, and hosted a nationally syndicated Top 20 countdown for 102.1 The Edge. Additionally, Dye hosted the TV series Oh So Cosmo for eight seasons, and later became the face of Canada’s W Network. Dye lives in Toronto with her husband Joel Carriere and their two young sons. One of her sons was diagnosed with the rare Sotos Syndrome, and she’s passionate about raising awareness for the condition.
Producers
Simone Santarsiere
Simone is the person in the background pushing the colorful buttons and providing you with useless pop culture knowledge on The Marilyn Denis Show. When he's not at work, you can find him at the bar watching his favorite sports or hanging at the back of concert venue seeing a new artist. He's an easy person to spot in public, he's either in tropical shirt and Crocs or a tie-dye tee and Vans. He loves collecting things, such as sports jerseys, vinyls, comic books, and movie and TV’s shows!