The CHUM Chart Top 25, counts down the biggest songs in Toronto every sunday with Nat & Josie!
Broadcast Schedule
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Radio Host
Follow Nat
Nat Hunter
Born in Etobicoke in Toronto’s west end, and raised in Burlington, Ont., Nat Hunter went to journalism school, but quickly ended up pursuing the decidedly more upbeat industry of music radio. She made brief stops at stations across Ontario, before moving to Vancouver, where she most recently appeared as a co-host of MOVE 103.5’s morning show. It only took her 22 short years to make it back to her hometown. Hunter has volunteered for many years in animal rescue efforts, and served on the board of directors for SAINTS, a B.C.-based charity that focuses on senior and special needs animals. She lives in Toronto with her husband and her senior dog.
Follow Josie
Josie Dye
Josie Dye has spent more than 25 years in radio and TV in her hometown of Toronto, and currently appears on CHUM 104.5 as the host of the afternoon show alongside Jamar McNeil. Previously, Dye created and hosted The Josie Dye Show on Indie88, and hosted a nationally syndicated Top 20 countdown for 102.1 The Edge. Additionally, Dye hosted the TV series Oh So Cosmo for eight seasons, and later became the face of Canada’s W Network. Dye lives in Toronto with her husband Joel Carriere and their two young sons. One of her sons was diagnosed with the rare Sotos Syndrome, and she’s passionate about raising awareness for the condition.