Nat Hunter

Born in Etobicoke in Toronto’s west end, and raised in Burlington, Ont., Nat Hunter went to journalism school, but quickly ended up pursuing the decidedly more upbeat industry of music radio. She made brief stops at stations across Ontario, before moving to Vancouver, where she most recently appeared as a co-host of MOVE 103.5’s morning show. It only took her 22 short years to make it back to her hometown. Hunter has volunteered for many years in animal rescue efforts, and served on the board of directors for SAINTS, a B.C.-based charity that focuses on senior and special needs animals. She lives in Toronto with her husband and her senior dog.