The CHUM 104.5 Back in the Day Brunch is a 4-hour flashback that plays the music we know all the words to!
Turn it on and turn it UP with Ruby Carr, Saturday’s from 9a-1p AND Ashley Greco, Sundays from 9a-1p!
Broadcast Schedule
|Day
|Time
|Saturday
|Day
|Time
|Sunday
|Saturday
Radio Hosts
Ruby Carr
Ruby was born in Ontario on her due date and she's been on time ever since. She likes to exercise and at one point she could do almost two unassisted chin ups. (Please do not ask her to do this right now.) She watches a lot of trash reality television. If there was a dating show on a deserted island where they had to wear elaborate costumes and answer trivia questions while making an extreme cake, she would be in heaven.* When she was young, her Mom bribed her with chocolate pudding to do ballet. And she still works for chocolate pudding to this day. *If you’re a TV producer and would like to start developing this show, please call me
Follow Ashley
Ashley Greco
To describe Ashley as radio-obsessed would be an understatement - she has to pinch herself from time to time. She gets to do this every day! When Ashley isn’t behind the mic, she’s running after her daughter, her husband…and running bases at her softball games. Giving gifts is her love language and she loves entertaining – catch her as a frequent contributor on CTV’s “The Good Stuff” with Mary Berg.