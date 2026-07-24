WIN WITH RUBY - THE GREAT GATSBY

Listen all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Mirvish’s production of THE GREAT GATSBY at CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre on Tuesday August 4th!

THE GREAT GATSBY is a “Broadway extravaganza that explodes with life and energy” (Entertainment Weekly). Based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the Tony Award®-winning new musical is an unforgettable journey of love, wealth and tragedy that brings the Roaring Twenties to life on stage.

Directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), this story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland (Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square).

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 9:00 am ET on July 27, 2026 and closes at 2:00 pm ET on July 31, 2026. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are at least 19 years old. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. In total, there are five (5) prizes to be won. Approximate retail value of the prize is $200.00 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period.