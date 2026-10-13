WIN WITH NAT & JOSIE - SHOPPERS DRUG MART

Listen weekdays from 5:30a-9:00a all this week with Nat & Josie for your chance to win a $500 Shoppers Drug Mart gift card!

Get ready! The Family & Friends Event at Shoppers Drug Mart starts on Tuesday! For two days only, save 20% on almost all regular-priced merchandise. Just open your PC Optimum app to get your coupon, then get ready to shop beauty, fragrances, everyday essentials, and more!

Shoppers Friends and Family

No purchase necessary. Contest starts on October 13, 2026 at 5:30am and closes on October 16, 2026 at 9:00am. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are at least 18 years old. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. In total, there are four prizes to be won. Approximate retail value of the prize is $500.00 CAD, Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period.