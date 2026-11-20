Tune in weekday morning with Nat & Josie for your chance to win a $500 Cadillac Fairview Gift Card right in time for the holidays!
Remember the holidays by what you share together, and experience real-life magic at CF Toronto Eaton Centre! Celebrate 10 years of Canada’s tallest indoor Christmas tree with daily Light & Snow Shows, pull a magic lever to launch your own custom tree light show, visit Santa, and find the perfect gift. Details at cfshops.ca. Meet You There.
Gift card is valid at all CF locations, including CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Fairview Mall, CF Sherway Gardens, CF Shops at Don Mills and MORE!