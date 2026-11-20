Tune in weekday morning with Nat & Josie for your chance to win a $500 Cadillac Fairview Gift Card right in time for the holidays!

Remember the holidays by what you share together, and experience real-life magic at CF Toronto Eaton Centre! Celebrate 10 years of Canada’s tallest indoor Christmas tree with daily Light & Snow Shows, pull a magic lever to launch your own custom tree light show, visit Santa, and find the perfect gift. Details at cfshops.ca. Meet You There.

Gift card is valid at all CF locations, including CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Fairview Mall, CF Sherway Gardens, CF Shops at Don Mills and MORE!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts on November 23, 2026 at 5:30am and closes on November 27, 2026 at 9:00am. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are at least 18 years old. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. In total, there are five prizes to be won. Approximate retail value of the prize is $500.00 CAD, Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period.