WIN WITH JAMAR - CNE

Toronto’s favourite end-of-summer tradition returns with thrills, midway rides, games, shopping, concerts and tasty food! It’s the CNE!

Listen weekday afternoons with Jamar for your chance to win a day of family fun at the CNE, including admission for four and $100 in food vouchers.

There’s so much to see and do at The Ex - happening August 21st to September 7th at Exhibition Place.

Let’s go to The Ex! Get your tickets HERE.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts on August 3, 2026 at 2:00p.m. and closes on August 7, 2026 at 5:59 p.m. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are at least 19 years old. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. In total, there is one prize to be won. Approximate retail value of the prize is $200 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period.