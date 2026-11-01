ENTER TO WIN - UNBREAKABLE CONCERT

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Unbreakable: A Concert for the Princess Margaret on November 15 at Massey Hall!

Lineup:

Rêve : multi-platinum, JUNO-winning dance-pop artist

: multi-platinum, JUNO-winning dance-pop artist Chris Murphy of Sloan

Hailey Benedict : multi-CCMA-winning country star

: multi-CCMA-winning country star Sebastian Gaskin : JUNO-winning singer-songwriter

: JUNO-winning singer-songwriter Nick Rose and Tyler Kyte of Dwayne Gretzky

and of Joshua Tsakas of The Free Label

of Hosted by Lisa LaFlamme

Unbreakable, originated from David Glabais’ long-running tradition of hosting annual concerts to showcase the work of his music students. For the past two years, he has staged his most ambitious shows yet at the legendary Massey Hall, naming it Unbreakable after his own battle with cancer and the ambitious goals he set for himself during recovery.

The third annual Unbreakable concert continues its mission to uplift and inspire through music while making a significant impact in the fight against cancer. The concert, having raised more than $200,000 to date, directly supports groundbreaking cancer research and new approaches to patient care in Canada and around the world through the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world’s top five cancer research institutes. This one-night-only event brings together acclaimed Canadian artists, survivors, advocates, and industry leaders for a moving evening celebrating resilience and healing. This is more than a concert — it’s a tribute to the unyielding human spirit and a rallying cry for hope.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 12:00 am ET on November 1, 2026 and closes at 11:59 pm ET on November 8, 2026. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are at least 18 years old. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. In total, there are five (5) prizes to be won. Approximate retail value of the prize is $130.00 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period.