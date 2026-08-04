ENTER TO WIN - RICKY MARTIN

Enter now for your chance to win two tickets to see Ricky Martin on October 14 at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls. Plus you’ll have a $100 dinning credit for OVERTIME Sports Lounge!
One of the most influential and successful Latin artists of all time, Ricky Martin has captivated audiences around the world with his dynamic performances, charismatic stage presence and decades-spanning career. The GRAMMY Award-winning entertainer will bring an exciting evening of music and entertainment to Niagara Falls.
Tickets go on sale August 7 at 10:00 a.m. HERE!