ENTER TO WIN - RICKY MARTIN

Enter now for your chance to win two tickets to see Ricky Martin on October 14 at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls. Plus you’ll have a $100 dinning credit for OVERTIME Sports Lounge!

One of the most influential and successful Latin artists of all time, Ricky Martin has captivated audiences around the world with his dynamic performances, charismatic stage presence and decades-spanning career. The GRAMMY Award-winning entertainer will bring an exciting evening of music and entertainment to Niagara Falls.

Tickets go on sale August 7 at 10:00 a.m. HERE!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts on August 4, 2026 at 10:00a.m. and closes on August 5, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are at least 21 years old. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. In total, there is one prize to be won. Approximate retail value of the prize is $250 CAD, Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period.