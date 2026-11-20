Tune in weekdays from 9a-2p with Ruby for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Mirvish’s production of DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL at CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre!

Get ready to have the time of your life! Based on Lionsgate’s beloved film, the story that awakened a generation is back in a new stage production. DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL is the feel-good escape you’ve been craving, alive with the pulse of electrified dancing, the thrill of secret encounters, and the allure of forbidden romance. Set to live music from the original film you love, Baby and Johnny bring to life the summer that changed everything. Your reservation at Kellerman’s awaits!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 9:00 am ET on November 23, 2026 and closes at 2:00 pm ET on November27, 2026. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are at least 18 years old. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. In total, there are five (5) prizes to be won. Approximate retail value of the prize is $200.00 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period.