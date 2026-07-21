Taste of the Danforth 2026

Toronto’s most iconic summer street festival is back & everyone’s invited! Come for the food, stay for the fun! Taste of the Danforth is an unforgettable celebration of food, music dance, culture and community along Danforth Ave between Broadview and Jones.
- Friday, Aug 7: 6pm-MIDNIGHT
- Saturday, Aug 8: Noon-MIDNIGHT
- Sunday, Aug 9: Noon-10pm
Whether you’re attending for the food, the entertainment or simply to experience one of Toronto’s most iconic summer traditions, there’s something for everyone.
Highlights include:
- Four free entertainment stages
- Six exciting experience zones
- Family-friendly entertainment all weekend
- Taste Menus from restaurants throughout the Danforth
- Interactive sponsor activations
- Prizes and giveaways
- A chance to win a dream vacation
Take the ttc for easy access! Bloor line: Broadview, Chester & Pape stations.
Check out tasteofthedanforth.com for more details!