Events

Taste of the Danforth 2026

Taste of the Danforth

Published: 

Toronto’s most iconic summer street festival is back & everyone’s invited! Come for the food, stay for the fun! Taste of the Danforth is an unforgettable celebration of food, music dance, culture and community along Danforth Ave between Broadview and Jones.

  • Friday, Aug 7: 6pm-MIDNIGHT
  • Saturday, Aug 8: Noon-MIDNIGHT
  • Sunday, Aug 9: Noon-10pm

Whether you’re attending for the food, the entertainment or simply to experience one of Toronto’s most iconic summer traditions, there’s something for everyone.

Highlights include:

  • Four free entertainment stages
  • Six exciting experience zones
  • Family-friendly entertainment all weekend
  • Taste Menus from restaurants throughout the Danforth
  • Interactive sponsor activations
  • Prizes and giveaways
  • A chance to win a dream vacation

Take the ttc for easy access! Bloor line: Broadview, Chester & Pape stations.

Check out tasteofthedanforth.com for more details!