Get ready for a special edition of Taste of Lawrence, as we kick off the summer and celebrate the world’s biggest game in unforgettable fashion! ⚽🎉

Join us July 3 - 5 for Scarborough’s largest street festival, bringing together incredible food, culture, music, entertainment, and community from around the world, presented by TD.

The festivities begin Friday, July 3 with an exciting Opening Ceremony & Parade at 6:00 PM.

This year also introduces the brand-new TOL Soccer Hub, featuring free soccer activities, watch parties and game screenings, giveaways, interactive experiences and special programming inspired by soccer nations from around the world.

Festivalgoers can also enjoy non stop live entertainment, a lively main stage beverage garden, thrilling midway rides and family attractions throughout the weekend

The Rising Stars Talent Showcase returns to spotlight emerging talent from across the GTA, and we’re excited to welcome back the crowd-favourite The Ultimutts Animal Actors Show, bringing incredible tricks, laughs, and family-friendly entertainment for audiences of all ages.

Complete our festival survey for a chance to win an all-inclusive trip to Antigua and Barbuda along with many other exciting giveaways.

Come celebrate food, music, culture, and the spirit of Soccer at Taste of Lawrence 2026!