Rising singer-songwriter Stella Lefty announced a 2027 headline tour across North America in support of her debut album Long Way Home, which was released this past Friday via Atlantic Outpost.

Promoted by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on Saturday, January 9 at The Fillmore in Detroit, MI before making stops in Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Nashville, San Francisco, and more, culminating with a hometown show at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom on Saturday, February 20. The 2027 headline run follows Stella’s sold-out tour and festival performances across North America and Australia this fall.

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.ca