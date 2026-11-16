Nov 19 - Dec 22 | Market St. | Thursdays through Sundays | FREE

Celebrate the Season at the 3rd Annual St. Lawrence Winter Market!

This holiday season, St. Lawrence Market is once again bringing the community together for the 3rd Annual Winter Market, running from November 19th to December 22nd.

Taking place Thursdays through Sundays on Market Street, this free outdoor event transforms the heart of the city into a festive wonderland filled with holiday cheer, unique shopping, and seasonal delights.

Wander through a curated selection of local vendors offering handcrafted gifts, artisanal treasures, and specialty products perfect for everyone on your list. Whether you’re searching for a one-of-a-kind present or simply soaking in the joyful atmosphere, the Winter Market is the perfect destination for festive fun with friends and family.

Event Highlights Include:

🎅 Free photos with Santa Claus every Saturday & Sunday from 12pm-3pm

🎶 Live music and entertainment

🎁 Handmade gifts & artisanal goods from talented local vendors

🍫 Seasonal eats & cozy drinks to warm you up

🛍️ Shop from 75+ makers & vintage sellers every Saturday and Sunday at the Weekend Holiday Vendor Market Sunday Variety Market (located at Jarvis and Esplanade under the big white tent)