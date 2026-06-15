ROBYN at Scotiabank Arena

Generational pop icon Robyn today announces a 2026 arena tour. The Sexistential Tour - which takes place in Europe, North America, and Australia across 20 dates - is Robyn’s first major tour since 2019 and will feature her biggest ever headline shows, including London’s 20,000 capacity O2 Arena and three consecutive hometown nights at Stockholm’s Avicii Arena.

Robyn is currently in the eye of one of the year’s most celebrated musical returns. Having provided some of the biggest moments in pop culture over the last three decades, 2026 has seen her announce Sexistential - her ninth studio album and first since 2018’s Honey.

Ticket on sale at Ticketmster.ca