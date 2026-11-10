Ricky Gervais at Scotiabank Arena

Award-winning comedian, actor, writer and director Ricky Gervais announced three dates for Ricky Gervais: Legend, his stand-up tour. Produced by Live Nation, Gervais will perform at Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY on Friday, April 9, United Center in Chicago, IL on Monday, April 12, and Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON on Saturday, August 14.

Gervais’ previous tours Humanity, SuperNature, Armageddon and Mortality, broke box-office records and topped Netflix charts upon release. Armageddon and Mortality each received a Golden Globe for Stand-Up Comedy on Television.

Tickets on sale at ticketmaser.ca