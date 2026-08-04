Olivia Rodrigo at Scotiabank Arena

Dates: From Oct 26, 2026 to Oct 27, 2026

Multi-platinum, three-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Olivia Rodrigo announced The Unraveled Tour, a massive 65-date run across North America, Europe, and the UK. The tour supports her third studio album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, out June 12, 2026 via Geffen Records. Promoted by Live Nation, the global tour kicks off Friday, September 25 in Hartford, CT at PeoplesBank Arena and features multi-night plays in cities around the world including Washington, DC, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville, Vancouver, Oakland, Las Vegas, Stockholm, Paris, Milan, and more.

The tour will also include extended outings in key markets, with four nights at Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome, Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, and London’s The O2. Special guests Devon Again, Die Spitz, Grace Ives, The Last Dinner Party, and Wolf Alice will join Olivia on select dates.

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.ca

SILVER STAR TICKETS: Olivia Rodrigo will once again offer Silver Star Tickets on her upcoming tour, with a limited number of $20 USD tickets (or local currency equivalent, plus taxes where applicable) available at a later date. Originally introduced during the GUTS world tour, the program is designed to make attending shows more accessible and affordable for fans.Tickets must be purchased in pairs, with a maximum of two per order. Seats will be assigned together, with locations revealed on the day of show at venue box office pickup. Ticket locations may include limited view, lower and upper levels, as well as floor seating.

OLIVIA RODRIGO’S FUND 4 GOOD: Fund 4 Good is a global initiative that supports community-based nonprofits to build an equitable and just future for all women and girls. Past donations supported organizations championing girls’ education, reproductive rights, and the prevention of gender-based violence. A portion of Olivia’s proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the fund.