Niall Horan at Scotiabank Arena

The North American dates for Niall Horan Dinner Party Live On Tour are announced. The chart-topping global superstar will perform at arenas across North America in support of his new album, Dinner Party, which will be released on June 5, 2026, via Capitol Records.

Produced by Live Nation, the headline run will kick off in St. Paul, MN at Grand Casino Arena on March 17, 2027 – St. Patrick’s Day – and will include shows at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY (April 4) and The Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA (May 22). It will conclude on May 29 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC.

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.ca