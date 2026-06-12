Kehlani at RBC Amphitheatre

2x GRAMMY® Award winning R&B powerhouse Kehlani announced THE KEHLANI WORLD TOUR: North America. The 33-date tour, presented by Live Nation, is set to take over stages across North America.

THE KEHLANI WORLD TOUR kicks off in North America on August 6th in Minneapolis, MN at The Armory hitting major cities including Los Angeles, New York, Boston, San Francisco, Dallas, Atlanta, and more, before wrapping up on October 3rd in San Francisco, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre. Special guests Durand Bernarr, Isaia Huron, TheARTI$t, and WASEEL will join as support on select North America dates.

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.ca