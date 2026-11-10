Jessie Reyez at Coca-Cola Coliseum

Global Icon Brings High-Energy Tour Home on November 24 with Star-Studded Toronto Lineup Including Savannah Ré, Adria Kain, and Devontée

TORONTO, ON – Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez has officially announced the grand finale of her highly anticipated A Little Vengeance Tour, culminating in a massive hometown performance at Toronto’s Coca-Cola Coliseum on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. Produced by Live Nation, the tour celebrates Reyez’ critically acclaimed fourth studio album, A Little Vengeance, released earlier this summer on June 12, 2026.

The Toronto milestone event will double as a powerhouse showcase of homegrown talent. Live Nation Ontario has confirmed an incredible supporting lineup of special guests to join Reyez on stage, including Savannah Ré, Adria Kain, Devontée, Faiza, Kaiyel, Kalisway, and RUSSELL!

Tickets on sale at ticketmaster.ca