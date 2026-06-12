Gracie Abrams at Scotiabank Arena

GRAMMY®-nominated singer-songwriter, Gracie Abrams announces her North American and European/UK arena tour The Look at My Life Tour with the North American dates presented by Capital One.

Promoted by Live Nation, the 64 date tour kicks off in Denver, CO on December 2 and will hit major cities across North America including Boston, Chicago, Nashville, Toronto and Los Angeles with four nights at the Kia Forum before wrapping with four nights at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on March 20. Rachel Chinouriri, Holly Humberstone, Del Water Gap, Charlotte Lawrence, Grace Ives, Bella Kay, Jensen McRae and The Japanese House will be joining Gracie as direct support in North America on select dates.

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.ca