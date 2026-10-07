Dancing with the Stars at Scotiabank Arena

Are you ready to dance?! Dancing with the Stars is hitting the road with a brand-new tour in the new year. The excitement kicks off January 21, 2027, in Manchester, New Hampshire, at the SNHU Arena. After last year’s sold-out tour had fans on their feet and critics raving, this time the ballroom is ready to sparkle like never before!

This year, your favorite professional dancers from the #1 hit television series are ready to bring the ballroom to life and light up arenas across the country, including their first-time performance at the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden, in New York City. Get ready for an unforgettable, bigger-than-ever night of dancing, music, and show-stopping moments!

Dancing with the Stars: Live! presented by Covergirl jumps from screen to stage with an all-star cast of professional dancers: Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Hailey Bills, Sharna Burgess, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater (returning as co-host), Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart, and Adele Zaikman. Plus, for the first time, the incredible DWTS troupe will be joining the cast on the road: Kamri Peterson, Onye Stevenson, Jaxon Willard, and Carter Williams.

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.ca