Charlotte Cardin at Coca-Cola Coliseum

Charlotte Cardin has never been defined by just one lane, a theme she’s taking to the next level with her upcoming third album, Midnight, mon amour, due out January 29, 2027.

Since cementing herself as one of Canada’s most exciting and formidable artists, the Montreal-born singer has built a career out of moving fluidly between pop, R&B, jazz, and anything else that catches her ear, splitting her time between Canada and Paris as she continues to expand the boundaries of her sound.

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