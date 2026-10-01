Carly Rae Jepsen at History

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY®-nominated pop singer/songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen announces her 2027 North American headline tour. Promoted by Live Nation, the Carly Rae Jepsen - Day and Night Tour kicks off on Thursday, April 15 at Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in Edmonton, AB and makes stops in 26 cities including her first-ever headlining shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison and Madison Square Garden in New York City before wrapping up in Montreal at MTELUS on Saturday, May 29.

Over the past 15 years, Jepsen has established herself as a true pop titan, carving out her own unique path with confidence and intention. She first rose to international prominence in 2012 with the irresistible global phenomenon “Call Me Maybe.” That blockbuster hit from her breakthrough album, Kiss, topped charts in over 47 countries and earned her two GRAMMY® nominations – for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.ca