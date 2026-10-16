Calvin Harris at Scotiabank Arena

Global superstar DJ and producer Calvin Harris announces his first headline tour across North America bringing his era-defining catalogue and landmark live show to arenas across the US and Canada in spring 2027.

Harris returns to stages across North America with a show that reflects his extraordinary evolution as a live artist, bringing together a catalogue of global anthems, cutting-edge production and the communal energy that has made him one of the world’s most successful electronic artists.

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.ca