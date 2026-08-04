Buskerfest 2026

It’s spontaneous, it’s outrageous; it’s fun, funny, and fabulous – there is something for everyone at the Toronto International BuskerFest for Epilepsy. For four exhilarating days, the festival showcases an array of mind-boggling circus acts, daring acrobatics, hilarious comedy performances, and much more. In addition to the phenomenal entertainment, BuskerFest features diverse food vendors, artisan stalls, a beer garden and a pet-centric festival-within-a-festival, “Bark in the Park TO”! Two amazing events happening at one location: Woodbine Park over the Labour Day Weekend.

The event proudly supports Epilepsy Toronto, an organization providing essential services and support to individuals and families living with epilepsy.

When: Labour Day Weekend. Friday, September 4 – Monday, September 7, 2026

Labour Day Weekend. Friday, September 4 – Monday, September 7, 2026 Where: Woodbine Park, 1695 Queen St. E. Toronto, ON, M4L 1G7

Admission by donation in support of Epilepsy Toronto: https://torontobuskerfest.com/

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