Bark in the Park TO 2026

Join in the fun at Bark in the Park TO, a four-day event dedicated to pets and pet lovers! Expect special photo ops, a pet costume contest, a vibrant market featuring the best in pet products and services. Don’t miss out on the thrilling Dog Lovers Day Lure Course and amazing performances by The Ultimutts, featuring talented dog and cat stars.
The event proudly supports Epilepsy Toronto, an organization providing essential services and support to individuals and families living with epilepsy.
- When: Labour Day Weekend. Friday, September 4 – Monday, September 7, 2026
- Where: Woodbine Park, 1695 Queen St. E. Toronto, ON, M4L 1G7
Admission by donation in support of Epilepsy Toronto: https://barkintheparkto.ca/
Event Time:
- Friday, September 4, 4pm – 8pm
- Saturday, September 5, Noon – 8pm
- Sunday, September 6, Noon – 8pm
- Monday, September 7, Noon – 7pm
Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/BarkInTheParkTO