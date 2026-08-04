Bark in the Park TO 2026

Join in the fun at Bark in the Park TO, a four-day event dedicated to pets and pet lovers! Expect special photo ops, a pet costume contest, a vibrant market featuring the best in pet products and services. Don’t miss out on the thrilling Dog Lovers Day Lure Course and amazing performances by The Ultimutts, featuring talented dog and cat stars.

The event proudly supports Epilepsy Toronto, an organization providing essential services and support to individuals and families living with epilepsy.

When: Labour Day Weekend. Friday, September 4 – Monday, September 7, 2026

Labour Day Weekend. Friday, September 4 – Monday, September 7, 2026 Where: Woodbine Park, 1695 Queen St. E. Toronto, ON, M4L 1G7

Admission by donation in support of Epilepsy Toronto: https://barkintheparkto.ca/

Event Time:

Friday, September 4, 4pm – 8pm

Saturday, September 5, Noon – 8pm

Sunday, September 6, Noon – 8pm

Monday, September 7, Noon – 7pm

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/BarkInTheParkTO

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/barkintheparkto/