Backstreet Boys at Rogers Centre

It’s going to be Larger than Life, Canada! Rogers and Live Nation Canada today announced that Rogers is bringing one of the best-selling bands of all time, the Backstreet Boys, to Canada for a four-concert residency at Rogers Centre in Toronto on February 12, 13, 19 and 20, 2027.

Into the Millennium – Homecoming: Live in Canada will be the band’s only North American stadium shows of 2027. This once-in-a-lifetime experience gives fans the chance to see the legendary Millennium album brought to life, alongside a selection of the group’s greatest hits, including beloved classics such as “I Want It That Way” and “Everybody (Backstreets Back)”, along with songs more rarely performed live such as “It’s Gotta Be You” and “the Perfect Fan”.

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.ca