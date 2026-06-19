WIN WITH THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW - SETH MEYERS FALLSVIEW CASINO GETAWAY

Listen all this week to The Marilyn Denis Show for your chance to win the ultimate night out at Fallsview Casino Resort. You’ll get 2 tickets to see Seth Meyers on July 9 at OLG Stage with an over night hotel stay at Fallsview Casino Resort Hotel plus a $100 dinning credit for OVERTIME Sports Lounge.

This is an amazing opportunity to see a great act live in Canada’s No. 1 * ranked theatre, where you are never more than 150 feet from the action on stage.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at June 22, 2026 at 5:00a.m. and closes at June 26, 2026 at 8:59 a.m. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are at least 21 years old. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. In total, there is one prize to be won. Approximate retail value of the prize is $500 CAD, Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period.