WIN WITH THE MARILYN DENIS - ED SHEERAN

Listen all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Ed Sheeran at Rogers Centre on August 21st.

Get your tickets HERE

The LOOP Tour is celebrated for combining massive stadium production with intimate storytelling, showcasing Sheeran’s songwriting and live looping skills. Fans witness songs being built live, creating a unique concert experience that blends spectacle with personal connection

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at June 15, 2026 at 5:00a.m. and closes at June 19, 2026 at 8:39 a.m. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are at least 21 years old. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. In total, there is one prize to be won. Approximate retail value of the prize is $400 CAD, Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period.