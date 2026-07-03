WIN WITH RUBY - SUMMERLICIOUS

Listen all this week from 9a-2p for your chance to win a $200 gift card to a participating restaurant.

This Summerlicious, taste the world in a city! With more than 230 restaurants, Toronto’s got flavours from around the world.

They’re serving up three-course prix fixe menus, featuring local favourites and globally inspired dishes for every taste and budget.

Summerlicious is on from July 3-19!

Check out toronto.ca/summerlicious for participating restaurants and menus - and don’t forget to tune in all this week with Daryn & Deepa for your chance to win a $250 gift card to a participating Summerlicious restaurant!

MON: Nuna Kitchen & Bar

TUES: Kiin

WED: Frenchy Bar et Brasserie, Hilton Toronto

THURS: Ju-Raku Japanese Restaurant

FRI: Union Social Eatery

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on July 6, 2026 and closes at 1:00 p.m. ET on July 10, 2026. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each prize $200 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period.