WIN WITH RUBY - SHOPPERS DRUG MART

Listen all week from 9a-2p for your chance to win a $500 Shoppers Drug Mart gift card.

From sunscreen to snacks to the latest beauty trends, shop for everyday essentials at Shoppers Drug Mart and get points on almost anything in-store. And don’t forget to open your PC Optimum app to get more offers!

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No purchase necessary. Contest starts at June 22, 2026 at 9:00a.m. and closes at June 26, 2026 at 1:59 p.m. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are at least 21 years old. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. In total, there is one prize to be won. Approximate retail value of the prize is $500 CAD, Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period.