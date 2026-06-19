WIN WITH RUBY - SHOPPERS DRUG MART

Listen all week from 9a-2p for your chance to win a $500 Shoppers Drug Mart gift card.
From sunscreen to snacks to the latest beauty trends, shop for everyday essentials at Shoppers Drug Mart and get points on almost anything in-store. And don’t forget to open your PC Optimum app to get more offers!
No purchase necessary. Contest starts at June 22, 2026 at 9:00a.m. and closes at June 26, 2026 at 1:59 p.m. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are at least 21 years old. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. In total, there is one prize to be won. Approximate retail value of the prize is $500 CAD, Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period.