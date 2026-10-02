WIN WITH RUBY - NIGHT OUT AT GREAT CANADIAN CASINO RESORT

This month, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto is hosting their Million Dollar Masquerade!

To celebrate, CHUM 104.5 is giving away a $250 dining voucher and $250 in slot play to use at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, AND 5000 Million Dollar Masquerade ballots! Tune in weekdays from 9a-2p with Ruby, PLUS enter below for extra chances to win!

New reward members get 500 grand prize draw ballots for their chance to be a millionaire!

Must be 19+. If you gamble. play smart.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts on October 2, 2026 at 9:00am and closes on October 11, 2026 at 11:59pm. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are at least 19 years old. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. In total, there are six (6) prizes to be won. Approximate retail value of the prize is $500.00 CAD, Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period.