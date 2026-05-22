WIN WITH RUBY - AFRICAN LION SAFARI

Listen to Ruby Carr all this week for your chance to win a family pack to African Lion Safari “Canada’s original safari adventure!™”

Prize Includes park entry for 2 adults and 2 children any day from May 2nd - September 20, 2026.

Go “On Safari!™” and get CLOSER than you ever imagined to over 1,000 exotic birds and animals—including endangered species like the Asian elephant and giraffe—that roam free in large Game Reserves! Witness lions, rhinos, giraffes, and many more animals from around the world. Drive through 9 km of safari trail in your own vehicle or aboard an educationally guided, air-conditioned Safari Tour Bus (additional fee). Open daily May 2nd – September 20th and select dates September 23rd – October 11th, 2026.

Conveniently located between Hamilton and Cambridge (just 1 hour from Toronto and 1.5 hours from the U.S. border) and home to over 1,000 exotic birds and animals from around the world.

visit lionsafari.com to buy tickets and plan your visit

DAILY PRESENTATIONS: Enjoy educational bird and animal presentations that highlight the natural abilities and intelligence of these amazing creatures:

Parrot Paradise

Birds of Prey Flying Demonstration

Wild Wonders

ATTRACTIONS

Misumu Bay Wet Play Area Splash around in an interactive water play zone (height and seasonal restrictions apply)o Open May 16th – September 7th, 2026

Jungle Playground Let kids run wild and have fun in outdoor play areas designed for all ages

“Nature Boy” Scenic Railway Tour Ride through a natural forest setting and spot unique wildlife

“African Queen” Boat Cruise Enjoy a peaceful cruise around Water Safari Lake while discovering exotic birds and primates with your guide

Safari Dining & Shopping Refuel at the Mombasa Market Restaurant and shop for animal-themed souvenirs at Safari Outfitters gift shops

EXCLUSIVE EXPERIENCE: Wake Up The Wild

Get EVEN closer in this privately guided early-morning experience

Watch lions at their most active time of day, then go off-road in an open-air truck to come within a metre of rhinos and zebra

Hand feed Canada’s largest herd of giraffe

Limited to 12 guests per tour – advanced reservations required

Learn more at wakeupthewild.com

CONSERVATION: Founded by Colonel G.D. Dailley with a vision of preserving declining wildlife species• Globally recognized for its research and conservation efforts• Active contributor to international conservation organizations: