WIN WITH RUBY - 13 GOING ON 30: THE MUSICAL

Listen weekdays from 9a-2p with Ruby for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Mirvish’s production of 13 GOING ON 30: THE MUSICAL at Princess of Wales Theatre on Tuesday December 1!

13 GOING ON 30: THE MUSICAL is a totally grown-up new musical comedy based on the hit 2004 film.

Following a sold-out, award-nominated World Premiere in Manchester ahead of its West End debut, this acclaimed feel-good musical arrives in Toronto for a strictly limited North American premiere engagement.

Jenna Rink is an adorably awkward 13-year-old girl who wishes she could skip over the misery of high school. When her birthday wish comes true, Jenna magically wakes up as an adult to find herself “thirty, flirty and thriving” – the editor of a fashion magazine with a seemingly perfect life. But as she begins to unravel the mystery of who she has become, Jenna is taken on a journey to discover what – and who – really matters.

Based on the beloved 2004 film starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, with the film’s original star Jennifer Garner now acting as Executive Producer of this new stage adaptation, 13 GOING ON 30: THE MUSICAL is a hilarious and heart-warming celebration of the choices we make, the friends we choose, and the joy of never losing your sparkle.

The story you love – now with incredible original songs – 13 GOING ON 30: THE MUSICAL is a feel-great reminder that being yourself never gets old.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 9:00 am ET on November 16, 2026 and closes at 2:00 pm ET on November 20, 2026. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are at least 18 years old. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. In total, there are five (5) prizes to be won. Approximate retail value of the prize is $200.00 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period.