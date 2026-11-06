WIN WITH NAT & JOSIE - SHOPPERS DRUG MART

Listen weekdays from 5:30a-9:00a all this week with Nat & Josie for your chance to win a $500 Shoppers Drug Mart gift card!
Don’t miss the Family & Friends Event on now at Shoppers Drug Mart! You can save 20% on almost anything in-store – from skincare and haircare to everyday essentials and more. Open your PC Optimum app to get your coupon and enjoy!
No purchase necessary. Contest starts on November 9, 2026 at 5:30am and closes on November 13, 2026 at 9:00am. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are at least 18 years old. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. In total, there are five prizes to be won. Approximate retail value of the prize is $500.00 CAD, Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period.