WIN WITH NAT & JOSIE - SHOPPERS DRUG MART

Listen weekdays from 5:30a-9:00a all this week with Nat & Josie for your chance to win a $500 Shoppers Drug Mart gift card!

Don’t miss the Family & Friends Event on now at Shoppers Drug Mart! You can save 20% on almost anything in-store – from skincare and haircare to everyday essentials and more. Open your PC Optimum app to get your coupon and enjoy!

Shoppers Friends and Family

No purchase necessary. Contest starts on November 9, 2026 at 5:30am and closes on November 13, 2026 at 9:00am. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are at least 18 years old. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. In total, there are five prizes to be won. Approximate retail value of the prize is $500.00 CAD, Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period.