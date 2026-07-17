WIN WITH NAT & JOSIE - ED SHEERAN

Listen all this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Ed Sheeran at Rogers Centre on August 20th.

Ed Sheeran is bringing his Loop Tour to Toronto on August 20, 21, & 22. The Loop Tour emphasizes Sheeran’s solo performance with looping technology, allowing him to build songs live on stage with layered vocals, guitar riffs, and percussion.

The tour combines intimate storytelling with stadium-scale production, featuring striking visuals, lighting, and subtle video projections to enhance the live experiencedavidsguide.com. Fans can expect a blend of classic hits, new tracks, and interactive fan moments, making each show unique.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at July 20, 2026 at 5:30am and closes at July 24, 2026 at 8:59am. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are at least 21 years old. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. In total, there is one prize to be won. Approximate retail value of the prize is $250 CAD, Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period.