WIN WITH NAT & JOSIE - ED SHEERAN

Listen all this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Ed Sheeran at Rogers Centre on August 20th.
Ed Sheeran is bringing his Loop Tour to Toronto on August 20, 21, & 22. The Loop Tour emphasizes Sheeran’s solo performance with looping technology, allowing him to build songs live on stage with layered vocals, guitar riffs, and percussion.
The tour combines intimate storytelling with stadium-scale production, featuring striking visuals, lighting, and subtle video projections to enhance the live experiencedavidsguide.com. Fans can expect a blend of classic hits, new tracks, and interactive fan moments, making each show unique.