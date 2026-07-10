WIN WITH NAT & JOSIE - CANADA’S WONDERLAND

Listen all week for your chance to win 4 admission tickets to Canada’s Wonderland PLUS you’ll experience their amazing fireworks show in VIP style!

Canada’s Wonderland and Splash Works are now open daily, with more than 200 attractions including 18 roller coasters and the record-breaking launch coaster AlpenFury! Families can enjoy two kids’ areas, plus events and live entertainment all summer-long. Cool off at Splash Works with its 18 water attractions, including a wave pool, lazy river, cliff jumping, slides and splash playgrounds.

Don’t miss KidZfest, happening July 22-Aug 2 and fireworks on July 18, 25, Aug. 2 and Sept.6! Tickets do not include parking. Admission tickets are valid for any one day during the 2026 season, excluding WinterFest. Fireworks vouchers are valid on any fireworks date. For more information visit https://www.sixflags.com/canadaswonderland

For more information visit https://www.sixflags.com/canadaswonderland

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at July 13, 2026 at 5:30a.m. and closes at July 10, 2026 at 8:59 a.m. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are at least 21 years old. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. In total, there is one prize to be won. Approximate retail value of the prize is $250 CAD, Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period.