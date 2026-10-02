WIN WITH NAT & JOSIE - BACKSTREET BOYS

Backstreet’s back, alright!

JUST ANNOUNCED! Backstreet Boys will be bringing their four-concert residency Into The Millennium – Homecoming: Live in Canada to Toronto in February, and CHUM 104.5 wants to give YOU the chance to win tickets!

Tune in weekday mornings with Nat & Josie, and you could win two tickets to the show at Rogers Centre on February 19.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts on October 5, 2026 at 5:30am and closes on October 9, 2026 at 9:00am. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are at least 18 years old. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. In total, there are five (5) prizes to be won. Approximate retail value of the prize is $200.00 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period.