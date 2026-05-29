WIN WITH JOSIE & JAMAR - FLO RIDA

Listen all next week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see FLO RIDA at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino on June 25th. Plus you’ll enjoy a $100 dinning credit for OVERTIME Sports Lounge and complimentary self-parking.

MUST BE 19+

Tickets are available HERE

See your favourite acts live in Canada’s No. 1 * ranked theatre, where you are never more than 150 feet from the action on stage.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at [INSERT TIME AND DATE] and closes at [INSERT TIME AND DATE] Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are at least 21 years old. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. In total, there is one prize to be won. Approximate retail value of the prize is [INSERT PRIZE AMOUNT HERE] CAD, Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period.