WIN WITH JAMAR - NELLY

Listen all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see NELLY on July 18 at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls. Plus you’ll receive a $100 dining credit for OVERTIME Sports Lounge.

This is an amazing opportunity to see a great live act in Canada’s NO.1 ranked theatre, where you are never more than 150 feet from the action on the stage.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on July 6, 2026 and closes at 6:00 p.m. ET on July 10, 2026. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each prize $200 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period.