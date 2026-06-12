WIN WITH JAMAR - NE-YO & AKON

Listen all this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Ne-Yo & Akon at the RBC Amphitheatre on August 1st.

Ne-Yo & Akon are celebrating their era-defining hits on their “Nights Like This Tour.” The tour brings together two generational artists whose catalogs have defined radio, nightlife, and pop culture. Ne-Yo and Akon will share the stage in a unique, dynamic back-and-forth set throughout the show stacked with era-defining hits, sing-along anthems, and club classics.

Get your tickets HERE

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at June 15, 2026 at 2:00pm and closes at June 19, 2026 at 5:59pm. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are at least 21 years old. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. In total, there is one prize to be won. Approximate retail value of the prize is $250 CAD, Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period.