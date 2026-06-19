WIN WITH JAMAR - & JULIET

Listen all week for your chance to see & Juliet at the Royal Alexandra Theatre on July 2nd. You’ll have a VIP experience in the CAA Lounge with intermission drinks and snacks.

& JULIET — The Smash Hit Broadway Musical, Flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. Featuring a playlist of iconic pop anthems, all from Max Martin, the songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century.

Now in its final weeks at Toronto’s Royal Alexandra Theatre

Get tickets at Mirvish.com

About & Juliet

Created by Canadian David West Read, the Emmy® Award–winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek”, this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & JULIET asks: What would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including “Since U Been Gone‚” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life‚” “That’s The Way It Is,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” — all from Max Martin, the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at June 22, 2026 at 2:00a.m. and closes at June 26, 2026 at 5:59 p.m. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are at least 21 years old. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. In total, there is one prize to be won. Approximate retail value of the prize is $150 CAD, Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period.