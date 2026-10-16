WIN WITH JAMAR - JONAS BROTHERS

The Jonas Brothers are bringing the Burning Up Tour All Over Again to Toronto this month, and CHUM 104.5 wants to give YOU the chance to win your way in!

Tune in all this week with Jamar, and YOU could win two tickets to the show at Scotiabank Arena on October 24th.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts on October 19, 2026 at 2:00pm and closes on October 23, 2026 at 6:00pm. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are at least 18 years old. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. In total, there are five (5) prizes to be won. Approximate retail value of the prize is $200.00 CAD, Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period.