WIN WITH JAMAR - CANADA’S WONDERLAND

Listen all week for your chance to win 4 admission tickets to Canada’s Wonderland!

Canada’s Wonderland and Splash Works are now open daily, with more than 200 attractions including 18 roller coasters and the record-breaking launch coaster AlpenFury! Families can enjoy two kids’ areas, plus events and live entertainment all summer-long. Cool off at Splash Works with its 18 water attractions, including a wave pool, lazy river, cliff jumping, slides and splash playgrounds.

Don’t miss upcoming events Celebration Canada July 1-5, KidZfest July 22-Aug.2 and all the new fireworks dates! Tickets do not include parking. Admission tickets are valid for any one day during the 2026 season, excluding WinterFest.

For more information visit https://www.sixflags.com/canadaswonderland

NOTE: There are no giveaways on July 1, 2026.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at June 29, 2026 at 2:00p.m. and closes at July 3, 2026 at 5:59 p.m. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are at least 21 years old. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. In total, there is one prize to be won. Approximate retail value of the prize is $200 CAD, Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period.