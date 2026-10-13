LISTEN TO WIN - OLIVIA RODRIGO TICKETS

Want your chance to see Olivia Rodrigo’s SOLD OUT Toronto show?

You’ve come to the right place!

All this week, text OLIVIA + your full name to 104536 every time you hear an Olivia Rodrigo song, and you could win two tickets to see her LIVE at Scotiabank Arena on October 27!

Azalea will be calling a new winner every weekday at 7pm.

Good luck!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 12:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday October 13, 2026, and closes at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday October 16, 2026. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are at least 18 years old. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. In total, there are four prizes to be won. Approximate retail value of the prize is $200.00 CAD, Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period.