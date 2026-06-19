ENTER TO WIN - WET ‘N’ WILD TORONTO

Your ultimate summer start here! Big fun. Big thrills. Big summer memories. Enter daily for your chance to win a VIP package for 4 to Wet‘n’Wild Toronto!

Prize Includes: admission for 4, parking, meal combo for 4 PLUS a premium cabana.

Wet’n’Wild Toronto is now open and better than ever with new events, and over 25 slides and attractions! Wet’n’Wild Toronto is the premier family waterpark in the Greater Toronto Area. There are things to do for the whole family with slides, kids’ splash areas, wave pool, lazy river, special events and more. Whether you’re chasing thrills on our massive slides, floating through the lazy river, or relaxing in the wave pool that brings the beach right to you, there’s fun for everyone all summer long!

Don’t miss your chance to win your way into the coolest destination in the GTA, Wet’n’Wild

Toronto! Let’s go!

Wet’n’Wild Toronto is an incredible tropical adventure featuring 45 acres of water slides, rides and attractions, including the Krazy Kanuck family raft ride, a mega treehouse play structure for the kids, the Wet‘n’Wild Junior mini water park for the little ones, a bowl slide, free fall speed slides and the Klondike Express mat slide racer. Parents and kids will have a blast experiencing one of the longest and tallest drop slides in Canada and the World!

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE