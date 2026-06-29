ENTER TO WIN - TERRY FATOR

Enter now for your chance to win 2 tickets to see Terry Fator on July 11 at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls. Plus you’ll have a $100 dinning credit for OVERTIME Sports Lounge.
Get your tickets HERE
Terry Fator is a ventriloquist, impressionist, comedian, and singer who rose to fame after winning season 2 of America’s Got Talent in 2007. Known for blending celebrity impressions, comedy, and music through a cast of puppets. He headlined a record $100 million Las Vegas residency at The Mirage before moving to New York-New York Hotel & Casino.