ENTER TO WIN - TERRY FATOR

Enter now for your chance to win 2 tickets to see Terry Fator on July 11 at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls. Plus you’ll have a $100 dinning credit for OVERTIME Sports Lounge.

Get your tickets HERE

Terry Fator is a ventriloquist, impressionist, comedian, and singer who rose to fame after winning season 2 of America’s Got Talent in 2007. Known for blending celebrity impressions, comedy, and music through a cast of puppets. He headlined a record $100 million Las Vegas residency at The Mirage before moving to New York-New York Hotel & Casino.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at June 29, 2026 at 9:00a.m. and closes at July 5, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are at least 21 years old. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. In total, there is one prize to be won. Approximate retail value of the prize is $250 CAD, Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period.