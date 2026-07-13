ENTER TO WIN - SPIDERMAN: BRAND NEW DAY

Ready to swing into action? A Brand New Day is dawning for Spider-Man, and CHUM 104.5 is giving you the chance to experience it on the big screen. Enter now for your chance to win run of engagement passes for 2 to see SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY when it hits theatres on July 31st plus some movie merch!

After the record-breaking global success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY marks an entirely new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man.

Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves.

Crime-fighting in a New York that no longer knows his name, he’s devoted himself entirely to protecting his city — a full-time Spider-Man — but as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY OPENS EXCLUSIVELY IN MOVIE THEATRES JULY 31, 2026.