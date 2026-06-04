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ENTER TO WIN - RUPAULS DRAG RACE: WERQ THE WORLD
Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Ru Paul’s Drag Race: Werq The World at the Great Canadian Toronto Casino on April 9, 2027.
This just in! The world is chaotic, the news is exhausting, and the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race are here to report it their way. To celebrate its 10-year anniversary, RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World Tour returns with WTWN 10: Werq The World News, a high-camp global broadcast hosted by your Anchorma’am, Asia O’Hara. Featuring live reports in weather, sports, entertainment, breaking news and more from your favorite queens across the franchise and surprise guests from Season 19. It’s the biggest stories of the year delivered through drag, spectacle, comedy, and world-class performances, only on WTWN 10. Presented by Voss Events in collaboration with World of Wonder.
No purchase necessary. Contest starts at [INSERT TIME AND DATE] and closes at [INSERT TIME AND DATE] Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are at least 21 years old. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. In total, there is one prize to be won. Approximate retail value of the prize is [INSERT PRIZE AMOUNT HERE] CAD, Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period.